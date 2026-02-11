HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stokes undergoes successful eye surgery

Wed, 11 February 2026
10:28
England Test captain Ben Stokes has undergone a successful surgery on his injured right eye after being struck by a cricket ball earlier this month. The 34-year-old all-rounder shared the update on his Instagram story, posting an image of his bruised and swollen right eye and cheek. 

"May not look like it... but the surgery was a success," Stokes wrote in a message. Earlier this month, Stokes revealed that he had been hit in the face by a ball. Reports later revealed that he sustained the injury while coaching academy players at Durham's indoor cricket centre. England endured a disappointing Ashes tour, losing 1-4 in Australia under Stokes' captaincy. PTI

