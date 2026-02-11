Shortcomings found in no-confidence notice against Birla

11:44





The notice reportedly mentioned the events of February 2025 four times, which, under the rules, could have led to rejection.





However, the Speaker has directed the Lok Sabha Secretariat to have the deficiencies in the notice rectified and proceed with further action, sources said.





Birla has ordered expeditious action in accordance with the rules. The notice will be listed after the commencement of the second phase of the Budget Session.





After receiving the revised notice, it will be examined promptly as per the prescribed rules.





On Tuesday, the Congress submitted a no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker, signed by 118 MPs.





The Opposition MPs alleged "blatantly partisan" conduct and that leaders of opposition parties were not allowed to speak, according to sources.





The notice of motion of no-confidence cited four incidents against the Speaker, including the Opposition's allegation that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address.The Opposition MPs also flagged the suspension of eight MPs, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "objectionable and personalised attacks" against former Prime Ministers and Speaker Om Birla's statement, where he said he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House to prevent any unpleasant incident, after receiving information that some Congress MPs could come to the PM's seat and "resort to an unprecedented incident".Meanwhile, Speaker Om Birla has decided on moral grounds that he will not attend the proceedings of the House till the disposal of the no-confidence motion notice against him, sources informed.





The discussion on the motion to remove the Speaker is likely to take place on March 9, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat sources.-- ANI

