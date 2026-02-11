PM, NSA shockingly stated that...: Rahul in Parliament

13:25





"First point, that we are living in a world of intensifying geopolitical conflict... The dominance of the United States is being challenged by the Chinese, by the Russians, by other forces.





"The second thing is that we are living in a world of energy and financial weaponisation. The main thing they are saying here is that we are moving from a world of stability to a world of instability.





"Prime Minister stated, and NSA stated, shockingly, some time back, that the era of war is over. In fact, we are moving into the era of war. You can see war is there in Ukraine, war was there in Gaza, war is there in the Middle East, threat of war is there in Iran.





"We had operations in Sindoor. So we are moving into a world of instability. The dollar is being challenged. The central game, as my friends on the other side understand, is that dollar is being challenged, US supremacy is being challenged.





"We are moving from a world of one superpower to some new world that really we can't predict. We are moving from a world of stability to a world of instability."

In Parliament, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I was looking at the economic survey and two points I found there, solid points, profound points that I liked.