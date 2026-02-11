No deal but US steal: Cong's dig at Indo-US trade deal

10:34





Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said no matter what spin the "PM and his lie-brigade" may give, the hard reality is that the US has extracted more from India than it has conceded. "It is significant that a number of independent analysts and commentators -- who have not been Modi-unfriendly -- have criticised the India-US trade deal as a capitulation, an asymmetrical set of commitments, a sell-out, and a humiliating cave-in," Ramesh said.





PM Modi also managed to be among the first to greet the re-elected President Trump in February 2025, he pointed out. The prime minister's public demonstrations of his personal friendship with President Trump have not yielded the desired results, Ramesh said. President Trump too has given full expression to his friendship with Modi but while doing so has dealt India big blows, he claimed. -- PTI

The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US interim trade agreement, saying the deal is a steal by the "PM's good friend in Washington" and reflects an "abject failure" of our "political huglomacy" as well as economic diplomacy.