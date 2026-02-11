HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NHRC isssues notice to Meghalaya govt over coal mine blast

Wed, 11 February 2026
17:39
ANI video grab
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that 18 workers died after a blast at an illegal coal mine in Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya on February 5, the commission said in an official statement. 

Reportedly, the incident has left several others trapped at unspecified depths. 

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police, Meghalaya, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks, it added. 

The report is expected to include the status of rescue operation, compensation to the aggrieved families and police investigation as well as steps taken/ proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur, the statement said. 

Several labourers were trapped inside an illegal coal mine at Mysyngat of the Thangsko area following an explosion.

-- ANI

