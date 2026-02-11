Murder accused moves SC against Ujjwal Nikam's appointment as SPP

18:19

Multiple murder accused gangster Vijay Palande on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the appointment of lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor (SPP) in his case.





In his plea, Palande contended that Nikam cannot continue as SPP in the case due to his nomination as a member of the Rajya Sabha and it will amount to holding an 'office of profit'.





Nikam contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency.





He lost to the Congress' Varsha Gaikwad by more than 16,000 votes.





A Mumbai court on February 5 had rejected Palande's application for the removal of Nikam from the case.





'The fresh appointment of Nikam by the BJP-led government in the state is for extraneous consideration, made with mala fide intention to promote Nikam and to campaign through him. Nikam's identity, views, agenda, intention, motive -- all have totally changed in the public eye as now he is a favoured upper cadre leader of the BJP,' Palande had said in his plea.





'He will now act for the agenda of the political party. He may go to any extent for getting false convictions in famous high-profile cases to make the BJP's image in public through him, which is against the fundamental rights of the accused,' the plea said.





Palande is in judicial custody since April 2012 following his arrest for allegedly murdering Delhi businessman Arun Tikku and film producer Karankumar Kakkad. -- PTI