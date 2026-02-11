HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai gets BJP mayor after 44 years as Ritu Tawde gets elected unopposed

Wed, 11 February 2026
Share:
15:37
image
Ritu Tawde was on Wednesday elected as the 78th Mayor of Mumbai, becoming the second BJP corporator to occupy the prestigious post in 44 years, while Shiv Sena's Sanjay Ghadi was elected as deputy mayor. 

Tawde (53) and Ghadi (57) were elected unopposed at a special meeting of the general body of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) following the January 15 civic elections. 

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and other opposition parties did not field a candidate. The city had its first BJP Mayor in 1982-83 when Prabhakar Pai held the post. Tawde's election on Wednesday marked the end of the Thackeray family's dominance in Mumbai's politics.

Though largely ceremonial, the mayor's post carries enormous political and symbolic significance in Mumbai's identity-driven politics. Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who had been acting as state-appointed administrator of the country's richest civic body since the term of the earlier general body expired in March 2022, chaired the meeting. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US removes post that showed PoK, Aksai Chin part of India
LIVE! US removes post that showed PoK, Aksai Chin part of India

Govt sold Bharat Mata. Are you not ashamed?: Rahul vs Centre
Govt sold Bharat Mata. Are you not ashamed?: Rahul vs Centre

Rahul Gandhi said that had an INDIA Bloc government negotiated the trade agreement with the US, it would have told US President Donald Trump that he should treat India as an equal.

Baba held for killing 3 with poisoned 'ladoos' for 'dhanvarsha'
Baba held for killing 3 with poisoned 'ladoos' for 'dhanvarsha'

The police said Kamruddin convinced the three victims to perform a special "pooja" for 'dhanvarsha' and instructed them to arrange Rs 2 lakh in cash along with liquor and cold drinks for the ritual.

2 Super Overs! South Africa edge Afghanistan in a thriller
2 Super Overs! South Africa edge Afghanistan in a thriller

South Africa registered one of the most thrilling victories in T20 Internationals when they edged past Afghanistan in a tense finish in the second Super Over, in the T20 World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Birla asks errors to be corrected in notice to remove him
Birla asks errors to be corrected in notice to remove him

A notice submitted by opposition MPs to remove the Lok Sabha speaker from office is under scrutiny due to identified flaws. The Lok Sabha secretariat has been directed to amend the notice to prevent its rejection.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO