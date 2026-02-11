HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Markets open higher; turn choppy amid mixed global trends

Wed, 11 February 2026
10:20
Equity benchmark indices started on a positive note on Wednesday, with Sensex rising over 200 points in early trade, amid mixed trends from global markets. However, both indices later turned volatile as investors booked profits at higher levels.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 213.42 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 84,487.34 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 74.25 points to 26,009.40. 

 Among the Sensex constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki India, State Bank of India, Sun Pharmaceuticals, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were the gainers. HCL Technologies, Trent, Bharat Electronics Ltd, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, PowerGrid, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro and UltraTech Cement were the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Vande Mataram must before Jan Gana Man: What govt order says
The Union Home Ministry has directed that Vande Mataram be sung before the National Anthem in official events, establishing new protocols for the National Song's performance and promoting its wider adoption.

10 planes were...: Trump makes new claim on India-Pak truce
Donald Trump claims his use of tariffs prevented a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, a claim India has repeatedly refuted.

Abhishek hospitalised with stomach infection, doubtful for Namibia game
Abhishek Sharma has been in hospital for the past two days.

From 150 to 15: 'Mohammad' Deepak's gym sees sharp decline
Deepak Kumar said his business has collapsed since he confronted Bajrang Dal activists protesting against a garment shop named 'Baba' and identified himself as 'Mohammad Deepak'..

