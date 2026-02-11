HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Firing at Rohit Shetty's home meant to 'create terror'

Wed, 11 February 2026
Share:
20:57
image
The accused involved in the firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai wanted to create terror in the city, police told a court on Wednesday while invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

The special MCOCA court remanded the five accused in further police custody till February 17 while observing that the incident was just the 'tip of the iceberg'.

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in Juhu area at 12.45 am on February 1.

One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building.

The Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai police's crime branch is probing the case. 

"Some of the accused are already involved in serious offences. The crime branch has, therefore, invoked MCOCA," said an official.

Police have so far arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18) and Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale in the case. 

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar is among the wanted accused in the case.

He has purportedly taken responsibility for the firing at Shetty's residence in a social media post.

Lonkar is also wanted in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case and firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.

The accused were produced before the special MCOCA court as their earlier police custody ended.

Seeking their remand for another 15 days, police told the court that the accused were linked to Shubham Lonkar who is on the run and his brother Pravin Lonkar who is in judicial custody for alleged role in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case.

One of the weapons recovered from an accused was supplied by Praveen Lonkar and the gang's intention was to create terror in Mumbai, police said. 

Defence lawyers Sachin Zalte Patil and Ajinkya Mirgal opposed the fresh remand plea, saying there were no new grounds, and the mere invocation of MCOCA does not give police rights to custody.

As to Pravin Lonkar supplying a weapon, the defence lawyers said it was not possible as he is in judicial custody for over one and a half years.

The court noted that though the case appears to be small, it is 'the tip of the iceberg'.

Considering the alleged involvement of an organised crime syndicate, further investigation 'is indispensable' and sufficient time needs to be given to the probe agency to dig out the truth, the court said, while remanding the accused in further police custody till February 17.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi expresses shock over Canada school shooting
LIVE! Modi expresses shock over Canada school shooting

Met Epstein 3-4 times: Puri reacts to Rahul's charges
Met Epstein 3-4 times: Puri reacts to Rahul's charges

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Epstein files' remark, and described the Rae Bareli MP's remarks as 'elements of buffoonery' and having 'entertainment value'.

Cong MPs abused Speaker Birla in his chamber: Rijiju
Cong MPs abused Speaker Birla in his chamber: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused Congress MPs of abusing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his chamber, alleging that senior Congress leaders were present and encouraging the behavior. The accusation follows days of disruptions in the...

Lamborghini crash: Driver takes blame, cops deny claim
Lamborghini crash: Driver takes blame, cops deny claim

The investigation into the Lamborghini crash in Kanpur takes a new turn as a man claims he was driving, contradicting police evidence that points to the owner's son.

'Bangladeshi Hindus Hope Jamaat Doesn't Come To Power'
'Bangladeshi Hindus Hope Jamaat Doesn't Come To Power'

'Many senior Bangladeshis feel Bangladesh will fall into anarchy if the Jamaat becomes an important part of a future government or has disproportionate influence in the government.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO