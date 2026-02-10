HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
DRI busts gold melting unit in Mumbai, seizes gold worth Rs 9.22cr; 2 held

Wed, 11 February 2026
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a clandestine gold melting facility in South Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar area and seized 5.8 kg of smuggled yellow metal valued at Rs 9.22 crore, officials said on Tuesday. 

Two key members of the syndicate were arrested during the operation, which was launched based on specific intelligence about the movement and processing of smuggled gold, DRI officials said. 

During the surveillance, DRI sleuths intercepted two individuals and recovered 5.8 kg gold from their possession. 

Further probe revealed the gold was smuggled into India in wax capsule form through Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport by passengers recruited by the syndicate, they said. 

A follow-up search at the linked melting facility led to recovery of record books documenting smuggled gold transactions and sale proceeds, melting and casting equipment, currency notes used as tokens for illegal receipt and delivery of gold, and foreign bullion marking dies to convert smuggled gold into foreign-marked bars, stated the officials. 

The two arrested individuals were booked under the Customs Act and further probe in the case was underway, they added. -- PTI

LIVE! Delhi man dies in open manhole days after Janakpuri tragedy

HC seeks video access to Celina Jaitly's brother held in UAE

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to explore video conferencing options for an Indian citizen detained in the UAE, to facilitate legal assistance. The court is hearing a petition filed by the detainee's sister, actress Celina...

Om Birla to stay away from LS till no-trust move is over

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will stay away from House proceedings until a no-confidence motion against him is resolved. This follows a no-confidence notice submitted by Congress, alleging partisan conduct.

Assam publishes final voters list, drops over 2.43 lakh names

The Election Commission of India has published the final voters list for Assam after a Special Revision, deleting over 2.43 lakh names from the draft roll. The final roll comprises nearly 2.49 crore voters, a decrease of 0.97 per cent...

US, India envoys in China review strategic ties, trade push

David Perdue said in a post on X that the US-India relationship delivers real results through close cooperation in diverse areas, including defence, energy and through Quad engagement.

