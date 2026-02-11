HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi Police issues notice to Penguin over Naravane's book

Wed, 11 February 2026
11:57
Former army chief General MM Naravane
The Delhi Police's Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin Random House India seeking clarifications over the circulation of the unpublished book of former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on social media, an official said on Wednesday. 

The notice was served as competing claims over the status of the book and the alleged circulation of unauthorised versions intensified, drawing the publisher, the former Army chief and senior political figures into a widening public dispute. 

According to police, the Special Cell has formally approached the publishing house through the notice, posing multiple queries and seeking detailed responses. "Delhi Police Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin India. Through the notice, several questions have been asked, and responses have been sought," a senior police officer said. The move comes in the wake of reports that the manuscript of Naravane's memoir, titled 'Four Stars of Destiny', may have been illegally circulated in digital and other formats prior to its publication. 

Police said allegations regarding the unauthorised dissemination of the manuscript had led to the registration of an FIR and added that the matter was under investigation. PTI

