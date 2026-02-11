Construction of Babri-style mosque begins in Bengal's Murshidabad

17:10





Amid the excitement of hundreds of residents, construction workers began the brick-laying ceremony for the structure at around noon, with Kabir stating that the building of the mosque remained on course despite resistance from multiple quarters.





Many supporters were seen carrying bricks on their heads as a gesture of participation in the construction.





"To those who are opposing, I would say step aside. People are free to follow their own religions and build temples, churches, or whatever they wish. I will not oppose anyone in the name of Islam. My effort is for Islam to please Allah and perform my devotion, it is not about imposing anything," the JUP chief said.





"There's no force on earth which can stop the construction of this mosque. By the grace of God, we will finish its construction within two years. It will be built at a cost of Rs 50-55 crore," he added.





Kabir, however, announced that he would, for now, keep the scheduled 'Babri Yatra' -- a 235-km rally from Nadia's Palashi to Itahar in Uttar Dinajpur district -- on hold in the wake of the ongoing board exams. Instead, he will hold a 22-km march on Thursday from Palashi to Beldanga.

