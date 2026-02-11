HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Construction of Babri-style mosque begins in Bengal's Murshidabad

Wed, 11 February 2026
17:10
Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Wednesday began the construction of the much-hyped mosque -- modelled on Ayodhya's Babri Masjid -- in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. Kabir, who recently floated Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), announced that the mosque at Rejinagar in Beldanga would be completed within two years and would cost around Rs 50-55 crore. 

Amid the excitement of hundreds of residents, construction workers began the brick-laying ceremony for the structure at around noon, with Kabir stating that the building of the mosque remained on course despite resistance from multiple quarters. 

Many supporters were seen carrying bricks on their heads as a gesture of participation in the construction. 

"To those who are opposing, I would say step aside. People are free to follow their own religions and build temples, churches, or whatever they wish. I will not oppose anyone in the name of Islam. My effort is for Islam to please Allah and perform my devotion, it is not about imposing anything," the JUP chief said. 

"There's no force on earth which can stop the construction of this mosque. By the grace of God, we will finish its construction within two years. It will be built at a cost of Rs 50-55 crore," he added. 

Kabir, however, announced that he would, for now, keep the scheduled 'Babri Yatra' -- a 235-km rally from Nadia's Palashi to Itahar in Uttar Dinajpur district -- on hold in the wake of the ongoing board exams. Instead, he will hold a 22-km march on Thursday from Palashi to Beldanga.

