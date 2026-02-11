HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CM shouldn't use Urdu: Akhilesh targets Adityanath over 'Qayamat' remark

Wed, 11 February 2026
Share:
18:49
image
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'Qayamat' remark on the Babri masjid, saying a chief minister who opposes Urdu should not use the language for political statements.

In a stern warning to those 'dreaming' of rebuilding the Babri masjid, Adityanath on Tuesday asked them to live by following rules as the day of 'Qayamat' (doomsday) will 'never come'.

Responding to a question at a press conference here shortly after presentation of the state budget in the assembly, Yadav said, "The chief minister, who opposes Urdu, should not use an Urdu word like 'Qayamat'. He is speaking against Urdu in Urdu itself."

The former chief minister questioned Adityanath's claim of presenting the budget for the 10th time as chief minister.

"He says he has presented the budget for the 10th time as chief minister. Is he really a 'yogi'? If you look at the Gita or spiritual texts, find out who a yogi truly is. He is not a yogi; he has come to the wrong place," Yadav said taking a swipe at the chief minister.

Escalating his attack, the SP chief added, "Whenever he opens his mouth, he speaks ill."

Yadav also read out what he described as a list of Adityanath's past statements and criticised them. Referring to an earlier remark of Adityanath that criminals would be tracked down even from the netherworld, Yadav asked whether cases registered against the chief minister himself had been withdrawn.

On the CM's statement that if Sanatan Dharma weakens, the country will weaken, Yadav cited a recent incident during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj and alleged that a Shankaracharya was not allowed to take a dip in the Ganga.

"Whoever stops a revered Shankaracharya from following ancient traditions cannot claim to be a true Sanatani," he said.

Accusing the chief minister of selective action against mafia elements, Yadav said, "He says he will act against the mafia with the speed of a bullet train, but when his own people are concerned, the bullet train applies brakes."

He added that there were several instances where Adityanath had used Urdu expressions despite criticising the language, and remarked sarcastically that such statements were 'natural' as 'his time in power is coming to an end'. 

Yadav ended his press conference with the screening of song 'Hum intezaar karenge tera qayamat tak, khuda kare ki qayamat ho aur tu aaye... (I will wait for you till doomsday, may God will that doomsday comes,' and you return to me) from the 1967 film Bahu Begum.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Construction of Babri-style mosque begins in Bengal
LIVE! Construction of Babri-style mosque begins in Bengal

Cong MPs abused Speaker Birla in his chamber: Rijiju
Cong MPs abused Speaker Birla in his chamber: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused Congress MPs of abusing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his chamber, alleging that senior Congress leaders were present and encouraging the behavior. The accusation follows days of disruptions in the...

Can't release Sonam Wangchuk on health grounds: Centre
Can't release Sonam Wangchuk on health grounds: Centre

The Supreme Court addressed concerns regarding the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, examining his health and the grounds for his detention.

Govt sold Bharat Mata. Are you not ashamed?: Rahul vs Centre
Govt sold Bharat Mata. Are you not ashamed?: Rahul vs Centre

Rahul Gandhi said that had an INDIA Bloc government negotiated the trade agreement with the US, it would have told US President Donald Trump that he should treat India as an equal.

'Dhurandhar' singer stops concert midway. Here's why
'Dhurandhar' singer stops concert midway. Here's why

Singer Jasmine Sandlas paused her concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium after noticing women being harassed, drawing praise for prioritizing their safety.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO