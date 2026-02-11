CM shouldn't use Urdu: Akhilesh targets Adityanath over 'Qayamat' remark

18:49

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'Qayamat' remark on the Babri masjid, saying a chief minister who opposes Urdu should not use the language for political statements.





In a stern warning to those 'dreaming' of rebuilding the Babri masjid, Adityanath on Tuesday asked them to live by following rules as the day of 'Qayamat' (doomsday) will 'never come'.





Responding to a question at a press conference here shortly after presentation of the state budget in the assembly, Yadav said, "The chief minister, who opposes Urdu, should not use an Urdu word like 'Qayamat'. He is speaking against Urdu in Urdu itself."





The former chief minister questioned Adityanath's claim of presenting the budget for the 10th time as chief minister.





"He says he has presented the budget for the 10th time as chief minister. Is he really a 'yogi'? If you look at the Gita or spiritual texts, find out who a yogi truly is. He is not a yogi; he has come to the wrong place," Yadav said taking a swipe at the chief minister.





Escalating his attack, the SP chief added, "Whenever he opens his mouth, he speaks ill."





Yadav also read out what he described as a list of Adityanath's past statements and criticised them. Referring to an earlier remark of Adityanath that criminals would be tracked down even from the netherworld, Yadav asked whether cases registered against the chief minister himself had been withdrawn.





On the CM's statement that if Sanatan Dharma weakens, the country will weaken, Yadav cited a recent incident during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj and alleged that a Shankaracharya was not allowed to take a dip in the Ganga.





"Whoever stops a revered Shankaracharya from following ancient traditions cannot claim to be a true Sanatani," he said.





Accusing the chief minister of selective action against mafia elements, Yadav said, "He says he will act against the mafia with the speed of a bullet train, but when his own people are concerned, the bullet train applies brakes."





He added that there were several instances where Adityanath had used Urdu expressions despite criticising the language, and remarked sarcastically that such statements were 'natural' as 'his time in power is coming to an end'.





Yadav ended his press conference with the screening of song 'Hum intezaar karenge tera qayamat tak, khuda kare ki qayamat ho aur tu aaye... (I will wait for you till doomsday, may God will that doomsday comes,' and you return to me) from the 1967 film Bahu Begum. -- PTI