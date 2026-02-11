Ajit Pawar's plane did not crash due to low visibility: Nephew

15:20





Citing the Arrow company's handler, Manoj Pawar, the NCP (SP) leader hinted that the plane crash did not occur due to a visibility issue in Baramati.





"Ajit Pawar was a big political leader for Maharashtra. People of Maharashtra have doubts about his plane crash. We have compiled some information in last 13 days based on our sources. We are emotional about this matter. The most important thing here is that Manoj Pawar is the handler of the Arrow company," Rohit Pawar said.





"Manoj Pawar said 'Visibility is okay' in a group that included Ajit Dada's PAs, Maharashtra Aviation Director, and the pilot. VSR Owner Vijay Kumar Singh said, 'The aircraft was well maintained, pilots were experienced, and the accident occurred likely due to visibility issues.' There is something wrong with this statement," he added.





Pawar demanded that the investigating agencies review the tech log and other documents to identify the officials who signed them before the flight. "A local said, 'The plane carrying Dada had a different sound and was flying low'. When the aircraft was stalled, the stalling could also be manual, or there may be a mechanical error. The pilot or anyone would have had that reaction, as it was by Pilot Pathak. You have to maintain the aircraft daily. Who signed the Tech Log? We demand that the documents need to be looked into during the investigation," he added.





He also flagged the lack of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) in Baramati and said that the investigation into a similar plane crash in 2023 should have been timely investigated.





He said, "A plane crash in 2023 in Mumbai shows a flat runway. There is no ILS (Instrument Landing System) in Baramati; there was a crash in Mumbai, even after an ILS in Mumbai. The probability of an accident increases in the absence of the ILS. That (in the 2023 crash) was also a VSR aircraft. If we had had prior information (on the probe), Ajit Pawar might not have been in an accident. Even today, whether it's our CM, our Minister, our leader, or a few days ago, Sachin Tendulkar has come to Delhi. He had also used VSR aircraft there. The way VSR maintains the aircraft is incorrect. As a result, the 2023 accident in Mumbai and Ajit Dada's accident occurred. Therefore, we request that everyone please do not use any VSR plane, no matter how big the emergency is."





Further, hitting out at the aviation company, he said that the European Aviation Safety Agency had cancelled the authorisation over the 2023 incident. Rohit Pawar alleged that the aviation company does not maintain their aircraft. -- ANI

