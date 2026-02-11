HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Abhishek Sharma hospitalised ahead of T20 World Cup clash

Wed, 11 February 2026
Flamboyant Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised with a stomach infection, leaving him doubtful for the T20 World Cup match against Namibia here on Thursday.
 
Sharma has been hospitalised here for the past two days.
 
"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now," a BCCI source said. 
 
The Indian team management is hopeful of having him on the park for the big game against Pakistan in Colombo on February 15.
 
It has been learnt that the 25-year-old attended the dinner at head coach Gautam Gambhir's place on Sunday but left much earlier than the rest of his teammates. -- PTI 

Abhishek hospitalised with stomach infection, doubtful for Namibia game
Abhishek Sharma has been in hospital for the past two days.

