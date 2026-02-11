HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

5 patients test positive for Cholera in Jamnagar, 20 so far

Wed, 11 February 2026
Share:
22:39
image
Five hospitalised patients have tested positive for Cholera in Jamnagar, increasing the overall count of cases to 20 so far, an official said on Wednesday.

The infection is suspected to have spread through a contaminated drinking water supply linked to leaky underground water pipelines.

Officials emphasised that no Cholera-linked fatality has been reported.

"No new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours; however, the culture results received after 48 hours confirmed that five of the admitted patients tested positive for cholera," Jamanagar Collector K B Thakkar told PTI.

The overall tally of cases now stands at 20, the collector said, adding that patients are under treatment.

As many as 37 persons from Dhararnagar locality in Jamnagar suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea have been admitted to the hospital since February 8. 

Among them, 15 were found infected with Cholera on Tuesday, while reports for the others were awaited.

Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) Medical Officer Haresh Gori had earlier said that the disease is suspected to have been caused by contaminated drinking water linked to leakages in the underground pipeline.

The civic body was repairing the leakages on a war footing, he said on Tuesday, adding that water supply has been stopped in the area as a precautionary measure.

According to Gori, several residents in the Dhararnagar locality have had illegal water connections and used the underground sewer network to lay pipelines.

Cholera is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, primarily spread through consuming food or water contaminated with faeces from an infected person, leading to severe diarrhoea and dehydration.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DGCA team visits Ajit Pawar plane crash site
LIVE! DGCA team visits Ajit Pawar plane crash site

'Koi mai ka laal...': FM's strong retort to Rahul's jibe
'Koi mai ka laal...': FM's strong retort to Rahul's jibe

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a strong attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, accusing them of compromising India's interests on the world stage and selling out farmers and the poor during their time in power.

Met Epstein 3-4 times: Puri reacts to Rahul's charges
Met Epstein 3-4 times: Puri reacts to Rahul's charges

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Epstein files' remark, and described the Rae Bareli MP's remarks as 'elements of buffoonery' and having 'entertainment value'.

Will seek to expunge Rahul's 'lies' from records: Govt
Will seek to expunge Rahul's 'lies' from records: Govt

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making false statements in the Lok Sabha and has announced that the ruling alliance will seek to have these statements expunged from the House records.

'Modi didn't say India will stop buying Russian oil'
'Modi didn't say India will stop buying Russian oil'

Lavrov's comments came two days after Russia accused the US of attempting to prevent India and other countries from buying Russian oil, saying Washington was using a wide range of 'coercive' measures, including tariffs, sanctions and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO