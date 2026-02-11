10 including gunman killed in Canada school shooting

08:50

Representative image

Ten people, including the suspected gunman, were killed and dozens were injured in a school shooting in British Columbia, Canadian police said on Tuesday.





Six people were found dead inside a high school in Tumbler Ridge, two more people were found dead at a residence believed to be connected to the incident, and another person died on the way to hospital, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.





A suspected shooter was also found dead with what investigators believe to be a self-inflicted injury.





Authorities are continuing to investigate whether a second suspect may have been involved.





The Peace River South School District said both Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and Tumbler Ridge Elementary School were placed under "lockdown and secure and hold" procedures. The provincial government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as serving 175 students in Grades 7 through 12.





Tumbler Ridge is a remote municipality with a population of around 2,400 people located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in northern British Columbia, approximately 1,155 km (717 miles) northeast of Vancouver.