Woman social media influencer found dead in Kerala

Tue, 10 February 2026
00:38
Kerala's social media influencer Reshma K/Image courtesy Instagram
A popular woman social media influencer was found dead in Kasaragod on Monday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Reshma K (25), popularly known as Chinnupappu, a native of Adhur in Karaduka.

She had over two lakh followers on Instagram.

According to police, Reshma was staying in a rented quarters on Azad Road in Kudlu near Kasaragod.

At around 1.30 pm, her brother Ratheesh found her hanging from the ceiling fan using a bedsheet, police said.

The police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. 

They suspect it to be a case of suicide and said the reason behind it is yet to be ascertained.

They said Reshma had ended her marital relationship a few months ago. -- PTI

