Woman social media influencer found dead in Kerala

00:38

Kerala's social media influencer Reshma K/Image courtesy Instagram





The deceased has been identified as Reshma K (25), popularly known as Chinnupappu, a native of Adhur in Karaduka.





She had over two lakh followers on Instagram.





According to police, Reshma was staying in a rented quarters on Azad Road in Kudlu near Kasaragod.





At around 1.30 pm, her brother Ratheesh found her hanging from the ceiling fan using a bedsheet, police said.





The police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.





They suspect it to be a case of suicide and said the reason behind it is yet to be ascertained.





They said Reshma had ended her marital relationship a few months ago. -- PTI

