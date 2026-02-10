HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman lawyer, released on bail in drug case, found dead at home

Tue, 10 February 2026
22:35
A woman lawyer, who was on bail in a narcotic case, was found dead at her residence in this coastal district of Kerala on Tuesday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Sathyamol, a 46-year-old native of Ambalappuzha.

The police said she and her son had earlier been arrested in a narcotic case and were released from the prison on bail recently.

Her son, who was a co-accused in the case, found her dead on the terrace of their house.

"We can ascertain the exact cause of the death after receiving the post-mortem report," a police officer said.

The deceased and her son had been held by excise and police personnel following the recovery of banned drugs from their vehicle and residence last year.

A case has been registered following her death, and an investigation is underway into all aspects of the incident, police added. -- PTI

