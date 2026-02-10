Why Amitabh Bachchan's neighbour can't stop gushing about the megastar

17:05





Jesrani posted a picture alongside the actor on his Instagram handle on Monday and said he is beyond grateful for the opportunity. "Still can't believe this happened. Met the one and only Amitabh Bachchan ji - beyond grateful for this humble opportunity and his incredibly sweet gesture. Witnessed Sunday Darshan live from his house and wow' the energy was absolutely CRAZY! Truly unforgettable," he wrote.





Jesrani, who met the celebrity on Sunday said he got a message from the actor's team for the meeting. "I got a message from Big B's team that sir would meet us at 5. We waited for sir; he came, and we saw Sunday Darshan live, with our own eyes, and that too from his house. When he came, we touched his feet, but he stopped us from doing that. He very sweetly posed for a group photo, and then I requested him for a solo picture, and he agreed. He even let us click the picture on our own phone," he said in the video.





"He's so humble and down to earth, I just can't explain. For the first time, I got the opportunity to go to his house. I still can't believe I went to Amitabh sir's house and met him in person. It's a big deal. Thank you so much, sir, for giving me the opportunity to meet you. Dreams do come true," he added. Bachchan greets his fans every Sunday, who gather around his house to catch a glimpse of the actor. Last month, Jesrani's video went viral on social media, which featured him witnessing Bachchan's Sunday gathering from his balcony. PTI

