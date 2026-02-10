HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US trims tariffs on Bangladesh to 19%

Tue, 10 February 2026
Share:
09:43
image
Bangladesh has secured a reduced 19 per cent tariff under a trade agreement with the United States that would exempt some textiles and garments manufactured with US materials, interim government chief Muhammad Yunus said. 

In an X post on Monday, he said Washington had "committed to establishing a mechanism for certain textile and apparel goods from Bangladesh using US-produced cotton and man-made fibre to receive zero reciprocal tariff in (the) US market". 

Yunus, known for his pro-US stance, said the deal was reached after nine months of negotiations since April last year. 

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department or any office of the Trump administration made no immediate comment on the development. According to Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, Bangladesh's key export-earning ready-made garments (RMG) made from cotton and synthetic fibres imported from the US would enjoy zero reciprocal duty under the deal.

He said the agreement was signed in Washington by Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin and US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED to issue fresh summons to Tina Ambani
LIVE! ED to issue fresh summons to Tina Ambani

T20 WORLD CUP: PAKISTAN WITHDRAW BOYCOTT OF INDIA MATCH
T20 WORLD CUP: PAKISTAN WITHDRAW BOYCOTT OF INDIA MATCH

The India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup will go ahead as scheduled after Pakistan's government on Monday decided to withdraw its boycott call.

How SL, Bangladesh Convinced Pakistan To Call Off Boycott
How SL, Bangladesh Convinced Pakistan To Call Off Boycott

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other member nations had urged Pakistan to call off their India match boycott at the T20 World Cup.

'Threat to PM': BJP women MPs ask Birla to take action
'Threat to PM': BJP women MPs ask Birla to take action

BJP's women MPs have requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take strict action against opposition MPs for disruptive behavior in Parliament, including protests that prevented Prime Minister Modi from addressing the House.

Must Read! What Will Xi Jinping Do Next?
Must Read! What Will Xi Jinping Do Next?

'For the first time in a hundred years, the army has been taken out of the political equation. And for the first time ever, there is only one man who calls the shots. Not even Mao had this kind of power.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO