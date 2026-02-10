US lawmaker introduces bill to end H1B visa programme

18:55





US Representative Greg Steube, a Republican from Florida, introduced the 'Ending Exploitative Imported Labour Exemptions Act or EXILE Act', a bill that would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act by ending the H-1B visa program.





"Prioritising foreign labour over the well-being and prosperity of American citizens undermines our values and national interests," Steube said in a statement.





"Our workers and young people continue to be displaced and disenfranchised by the H-1B visa programme that awards corporations and foreign competitors at the expense of our workforce. We cannot preserve the American dream for our children while forfeiting their share to non-citizens. That is why I am introducing the EXILE Act to put working Americans first again," he said.





H-1B visas are used by a large number of Indian professionals to live and work in the US.





The Trump administration has intensified its crackdown on immigration, both legal and illegal, imposing new and stringent restrictions on visas such as H-1B.





Describing abuse of the H-1B program as a national security threat, Trump last year signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, a move that caused widespread panic, confusion and concern among Indian professionals.





The statement said that more than 80% of recipients of H-1B visas are Indian or Chinese nationals, with priority given to younger workers. -- PTI

A US lawmaker has introduced a bill to end the H-1B visa program, saying corporations have repeatedly abused this system and imported cheaper foreign labour into America.