Time to impeach Rahul Gandhi: BJP on notice to Speaker

Tue, 10 February 2026
15:12
The BJP on Tuesday slammed the Opposition for submitting a notice for moving a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office and said the time has come for India to "impeach" Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress from politics.

"Those who have been impeached of their consciousness are the ones who want to impeach all the constitutional posts of India," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also told reporters when asked about the Opposition's notice. 

The BJP also accused that the Congress and its allies have been attacking the constitutional institutions and posts at the behest of US-based billionaire George Soros since the BJP-NDA returned to power for a third consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. 

The comments came after the Opposition submitted a notice for moving a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office, for disallowing Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, as well as for the suspension of eight MPs. Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the DMK.

The TMC MPs, however, did not sign the notice and were not a party to it. Reacting sharply to the Opposition move, Patra said, "The entire country is watching the behaviour of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party in the House." 

At the behest of Gandhi, an attempt was made to gherao the Prime Minister's seat so that they could do something to harm him, Patra alleged. "What kind of thinking is this? I think the entire country will now have to think over this. The time has come India should impeach Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party from politics," Patra told reporters at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. PTI

