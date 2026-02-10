Speaker wants Oppn notice for his removal examined

14:24





About 120 opposition MPs submitted the notice for moving the resolution to remove Birla from office for not allowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders to speak in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, as well as for suspending eight MPs.





Birla has directed the secretary general to examine the notice and take appropriate action, the sources said, adding that it will be examined and processed according to rules. Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat on behalf of several opposition parties, including his party, Samajwadi Party and DMK. TMC MPs, however, did not sign the notice. PTI

