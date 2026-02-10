HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Speaker wants Oppn notice for his removal examined

Tue, 10 February 2026
14:24
Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday directed Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh to examine a notice served by the opposition for moving a resolution to remove him from office, sources said. 

About 120 opposition MPs submitted the notice for moving the resolution to remove Birla from office for not allowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders to speak in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, as well as for suspending eight MPs. 

Birla has directed the secretary general to examine the notice and take appropriate action, the sources said, adding that it will be examined and processed according to rules. Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat on behalf of several opposition parties, including his party, Samajwadi Party and DMK. TMC MPs, however, did not sign the notice. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Beach marshal saves Russian female tourists at Goa beach
LIVE! Beach marshal saves Russian female tourists at Goa beach

Oppn submits notice to remove Speaker, TMC MPs keep out
Oppn submits notice to remove Speaker, TMC MPs keep out

The opposition has submitted a notice for a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, citing disallowed speeches and MP suspensions.

Manipur: Houses torched, shots fired, internet shut
Manipur: Houses torched, shots fired, internet shut

Following an alleged assault, fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Ukhrul district, resulting in arson and prompting the suspension of internet services. Tensions remain high as security forces work to restore order.

'We Can't Trust The Manipur Government'
'We Can't Trust The Manipur Government'

'Whether we like it or not, we have been separated by the Meiteis and therefore we have put up our demand for a separate administration in the form of a Union territory with legislature.''For us lasting peace is the achievement of our...

Rahul cites Gen Naravane's post to counter Penguin claim
Rahul cites Gen Naravane's post to counter Penguin claim

Gandhi read out Gen Naravane's social media post on X (then Twitter), which said, 'Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind.'

