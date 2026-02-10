Sensex, Nifty rise for 3rd straight day because...

17:17





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 208.17 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 84,273.92. During the session, the benchmark jumped 417.2 points, or 0.49 per cent, to hit a intraday high of 84,482.95. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 67.85 points, or 0.26 per cent, to finish at 25,935.15.





In the intraday session, the index appreciated by 122.15 points, or 0.47 per cent, to hit a high of 25,989.45. Among the Sensex constituents, Eternal, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, Titan and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced for the third straight session on Tuesday driven by firm global cues and optimism over India-US trade agreement, even as investors turned to profit-booking at higher levels.