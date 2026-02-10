HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty rise for 3rd straight day because...

Tue, 10 February 2026
17:17
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced for the third straight session on Tuesday driven by firm global cues and optimism over India-US trade agreement, even as investors turned to profit-booking at higher levels. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 208.17 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 84,273.92. During the session, the benchmark jumped 417.2 points, or 0.49 per cent, to hit a intraday high of 84,482.95. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 67.85 points, or 0.26 per cent, to finish at 25,935.15. 

In the intraday session, the index appreciated by 122.15 points, or 0.47 per cent, to hit a high of 25,989.45. Among the Sensex constituents, Eternal, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, Titan and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Qayamat won't come, Babri won't be rebuilt: Yogi
Oppn moves notice to remove speaker, Rahul didn't sign
The opposition has submitted a notice for a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, citing disallowed speeches and MP suspensions.

No attempt to remove LS Speaker has been successful
Several opposition parties have joined forces to submit a resolution seeking the removal of Om Birla as the Lok Sabha Speaker, initiating a process that will be examined according to parliamentary rules.

Language pride not disease: Raj Thackeray slams Bhagwat
In a post on X, Thackeray also claimed that those who attended Bhagwat's programme in Mumbai on February 7-8 to mark the RSS centenary did not come out of love for him but due to the fear of Narendra Modi's government.

Uddhav's party helps BJP clinch Chandrapur mayor post
In a surprising turn of events, BJP corporator Sangeeta Khandekar was elected as the mayor of Chandrapur Municipal Corporation with the support of Shiv Sena (UBT), dealing a blow to the Congress party's aspirations.

