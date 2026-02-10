HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee rises 9 paise to close at 90.57 against US dollar

Tue, 10 February 2026
Share:
19:13
image
The rupee pared initial losses and settled on a positive note on Tuesday, higher by 9 paise at 90.57 (provisional) against the US dollar, supported by positive cues from domestic equities and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market. 

Forex traders said the rupee is witnessing sideways price action as the support from positive domestic equities and foreign fund inflows was negated by geopolitical tensions and Dollar demand from importers. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.63 against the US dollar, then lost some ground to touch an intraday low of 90.77 and a high of 90.48 against the greenback. 

At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 90.57 (provisional), registering a gain of 9 paise over its previous close. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US lawmaker introduces bill to end H1B visa programme
LIVE! US lawmaker introduces bill to end H1B visa programme

Hindu trader hacked to death in Bangladesh
Hindu trader hacked to death in Bangladesh

A 62-year-old Hindu trader was hacked to death inside his shop in Bangladesh, raising concerns about violence against the minority community.

Govt tightens rules on AI-generated content, deepfakes
Govt tightens rules on AI-generated content, deepfakes

The government on Tuesday brought in stricter obligations for online platforms on handling AI-generated and synthetic content, including deepfakes, saying platforms such as X and Instagram must take down within three hours any such...

Assam CM's 'shooting' video: SC agrees to hear plea
Assam CM's 'shooting' video: SC agrees to hear plea

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider a plea seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a viral video allegedly showing him taking aim and firing with a rifle at members of the Muslim community.

T20 World Cup: Did Anyone Win In Pak Boycott Drama?
T20 World Cup: Did Anyone Win In Pak Boycott Drama?

A lesson to be learned from this incident is participation in an event is the real exhibition of power, and winning matches elevates its credibility, observes K R Nayar.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO