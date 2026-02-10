HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Row over Kerala BJP councillors' Delhi tour

Tue, 10 February 2026
Share:
21:02
Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh (second from right)/Courtesy Courtesy Rajeev Chandrasekhar on X
Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh (second from right)/Courtesy Courtesy Rajeev Chandrasekhar on X
The Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala on Tuesday rejected allegations surrounding the Delhi visit of its newly elected civic body councillors, saying the trip was fully funded by the party following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 115-member delegation, led by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh and comprising other councillors, left for the national capital on Monday to participate in a special administrative and governance skills development camp, titled Delhi Pravas.

BJP district president (city) Karamana Jayan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the visit was organised using party funds and not corporation funds, as alleged by political opponents.

He said the objective of the trip was to hold meetings with the prime minister, union ministers and other representatives of the Central government to explore development prospects and new opportunities for Thiruvananthapuram and Kerala.

Jayan alleged that the misuse of government funds was a practice followed by the CPI-M and dismissed criticism of the BJP councillors' Delhi visit as "politically motivated".

Those attempting to project the visit in a negative manner were "living in a fool's paradise" and did not merit any response, he said.

The delegation, led by Mayor Rajesh, departed on the Kerala Express amid sloganeering by a large number of party workers who gathered at the railway station in Kerala capital on Monday.

BJP state general secretary S Suresh flagged off the delegation by handing over the party flag at the station. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Naravane responds after Penguin clarifies book status
LIVE! Naravane responds after Penguin clarifies book status

Om Birla to stay away from LS till no-trust move is over
Om Birla to stay away from LS till no-trust move is over

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will stay away from House proceedings until a no-confidence motion against him is resolved. This follows a no-confidence notice submitted by Congress, alleging partisan conduct.

Naravane book row: Penguin says pre-order not publication
Naravane book row: Penguin says pre-order not publication

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) has issued a clarification regarding its book publication process amid a controversy surrounding former army chief MM Naravane's memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny'. The publisher emphasized that announcing...

Govt tightens rules on AI-generated content, deepfakes
Govt tightens rules on AI-generated content, deepfakes

The government on Tuesday brought in stricter obligations for online platforms on handling AI-generated and synthetic content, including deepfakes, saying platforms such as X and Instagram must take down within three hours any such...

SC asks Centre to probe missing children cases
SC asks Centre to probe missing children cases

The Supreme Court has directed the central government to investigate the possibility of a nationwide network or state-specific groups involved in the increasing number of missing children cases across India.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO