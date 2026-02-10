Row over Kerala BJP councillors' Delhi tour

21:02

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh





The 115-member delegation, led by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh and comprising other councillors, left for the national capital on Monday to participate in a special administrative and governance skills development camp, titled Delhi Pravas.





BJP district president (city) Karamana Jayan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the visit was organised using party funds and not corporation funds, as alleged by political opponents.





He said the objective of the trip was to hold meetings with the prime minister, union ministers and other representatives of the Central government to explore development prospects and new opportunities for Thiruvananthapuram and Kerala.





Jayan alleged that the misuse of government funds was a practice followed by the CPI-M and dismissed criticism of the BJP councillors' Delhi visit as "politically motivated".





Those attempting to project the visit in a negative manner were "living in a fool's paradise" and did not merit any response, he said.





The delegation, led by Mayor Rajesh, departed on the Kerala Express amid sloganeering by a large number of party workers who gathered at the railway station in Kerala capital on Monday.





BJP state general secretary S Suresh flagged off the delegation by handing over the party flag at the station. -- PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala on Tuesday rejected allegations surrounding the Delhi visit of its newly elected civic body councillors, saying the trip was fully funded by the party following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.