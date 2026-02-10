HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Resolve disputes peacefully: Court to Sunjay Kapur's mother, wife

Tue, 10 February 2026
Sunjay Kapur passed away in June last year
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the mother, wife and family members of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur to "peacefully" resolve their differences and not let God's "blessing" of financial wealth turn into a "curse".

Calling it a "sorry" situation, Justice Mini Pushkarna observed that the family members, who are in litigation with each other over their estate, were grieving and efforts should be made to be respectful of each other. 

The judge therefore asked the senior counsel appearing for Sunjay Kapur's mother, wife as well as sister to sit together to resolve the issues in a manner that everyone's interest was safeguarded. 

"Any chance of mediation? Dirty linen is being washed in court. God has blessed you with financial wealth," the court said during the hearing. "All of you should try to respect relations ...Way forward is resolution in a peaceful manner. Blessing should not become a curse. Efforts need to be from both sides," the court orally observed. 

The court was dealing with a lawsuit by Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, seeking that their purported family trust be declared "null and void". In her lawsuit against her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and others, 80-year-old Rani Kapur has alleged that the trust, which was constituted in her name in October 2017, was a product of "forged, fabricated and fraudulent" documents and she had been wrongly divested of all her rights, assets and legacy. 

During the hearing, Justice Pushkarna observed that the daughter-in-law should see that it was the plaintiff's husband who "founded everything" and fruits of his labour should be shared by all.

The court issued notice to Rani Kapur on an application by Priya Kapur seeking rejection of the lawsuit. Rani Kapur's senior counsel denied all allegations against her. It also issued notice to Priya Kapur and other defendants on Rani Kapur's application to stay the disbursal of dividends of a company to the daughter-in-law and to preserve the estate. In the lawsuit, Rani Kapur has sought a direction to permanently restrain the defendants - her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and others, including grandchildren, from utilizing or acting in furtherance of the "RK Family Trust" in any manner whatsoever.

