Follow Rediff on:      
Raj & DK tease production of Shahid Kapoor-led 'Farzi 2' series

Tue, 10 February 2026
19:43
image
Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj & DK, have shared a poster on social media teasing the production of the second season of acclaimed thriller series Farzi, featuring Shahid Kapoor. 

The directors uploaded the poster on their Instagram handle on Tuesday, which had Round 2 in progress. Farzi, written over it. It also marked two years for the first season of the series which released in 2023. 

Re-sharing the poster on his Instagram story, Kapoor also posted a picture alongside the filmmakers. 

"The fakers are back at it @rajanddk," he wrote. 

The first season of Farzi revolved around Kapoor's character, Sunny, a brilliant small-time artist, who gets propelled into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting after creating the perfect fake currency note. 

Released on Prime Video and It also starred Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles and marked OTT debut for Kapoor. -- PTI

