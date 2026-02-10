Qayamat won't come, Babri won't be rebuilt: Yogi

17:20





Speaking at an event in Barabanki, Adityanath said, "We had said that 'Ram Lalla, hum aayenge, mandir wahi banaayenge' (Child Ram, we will come and build the temple right there). Has the temple been built? Is there any doubt?"





The audience replied by chanting "Jai Shri Ram". "The day of 'Qayamat' (doomsday) will never come, and hence the Babri structure will never be rebuilt. Those who are dreaming of the day of 'Qayamat' will rot away, that day will come," Adityanath said.





Settling the fractious Babri Masjid issue, a Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2019 backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town. The dispute over the site of Babri Masjid, a three-domed mosque built by or at the behest of Moghul emperor Babur, dates back more than a century with Hindus contending that the invading Muslim armies had razed an existing Ram temple to erect the mosque.





However, it turned into a legal dispute in 1885 when a mahant went to court seeking permission to build a canopy outside the mosque. The plea was dismissed. In December 1949, unidentified miscreants spirited a Lord Ram idol into the mosque. The structure was destroyed by a large mob of kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. -- PTI

