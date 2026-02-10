HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Pre-order books doesn't mean published: Penguin clarifies

Tue, 10 February 2026
16:38
Penguin Random House issued a fresh statement on Tuesday following an allegation by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the publisher had incorrectly claimed that 'Four Stars of Destiny' authored by former Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane, was not available for sale. 

"A book is considered published only when it is available for purchase across retail channels," Penguin Random House said in a statement that it posted on its social media platforms. "Pre-order is a standard publishing practice. It allows readers and retailers to place advance orders. The book is not yet published or available," it said. 

The publisher said that "An announced book, a book available for pre-order, and a published book are not the same thing" and adding that it remains "committed to clarity and transparency in the books we publish." 

Earlier today, speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi cited General MM Naravane's X post from 2023 and also claimed that the memoir was available for sale online. "Hello friends, my book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy Reading, Jai Hind. This is the tweet Mr Naravane made. Either he is lying, which I don't believe, or the Penguin (publisher) is lying. Both cannot be telling the truth. Penguin says the book has not been published. But the book is available on Amazon. Gen. Naravane has tweeted, "Please buy my book" in 2023. I believe Naravane ji over Penguin. Do you believe Penguin over Naravane ji? I believe Naravane ji has made certain statements in his book which are inconvenient for the Government of India and the Prime Minister. Obviously, you have to decide if Penguin or the former Army chief is telling the truth," the Congress MP said. -- ANI

