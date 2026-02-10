NSE 'Hopeful' Of STT Hike Review

12:13





Alluding to representations made by industry participants, the management said it is aware of the concerns raised around the tax increase.





'It is very difficult for us to predict what could be the extent of impact on futures volumes because of this. In the past we have seen increases in STT rates from time to time, but we have not seen any significant or negative impact on the volumes per se. So, it is also possible that the volume gets absorbed by the market participants,' the management added.





In the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an increase in STT on futures to 0.05 per cent of the traded price, from 0.02 per cent. Responding to analysts' queries on the potential impact of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's recent decision to withdraw the calendar spread margin benefit for single-stock derivatives on the day of expiry, NSE said broker associations have made representations to the regulator, arguing that participation by small investors in single-stock options and futures has declined over the past year.





Following receipt of a no-objection certificate from Sebi for its listing, NSE has reconstituted its IPO committee, and its governing board has approved the public issue through an offer-for-sale.





The exchange is also focusing on several new product launches, including corporate bond index derivatives and government bond index derivatives, alongside an expanded offering in the energy segment. The NSE has received board approval to infuse up to Rs 100 crore to set up a coal exchange.





The management added that it plans to launch additional products in the commodities segment, which it sees as an area of potential growth.





--Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

The National Stock Exchange is 'hopeful' of 'some review' of the hike in the securities transaction tax (STT) announced in the Budget for FY27, the exchange's management said during an earnings call on Monday.