No confusion on leadership issue, says Shivakumar

12:17





He warned party leaders and legislators against making remakrs on the contentious issue, reminding them AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's earlier statement asking everyone in the party to "shut their mouth" and discharge the duties assigned to them.





"There is no confusion. Others may have confusion, I don't have any confusion," Shivakumar said in response to a question about the demand from within the party that the confusion on the leadership issue should be resolved soon.





His comments came amid the power struggle between him and Siddaramaiah once again coming to the fore, with the latter's son and MLC Yathindra last week insisting that his father will complete his five year team, with the party high command having given signal in this regard.





Speaking to reporters ahead of leaving for New Delhi, Shivakumar said, "I know what Siddaramaiah and I have discussed. We have not discussed it secretly. We have discussed involving our party leadership. Others taking tension and making statements on the issue won't help anyone." "Whoever is making statements, either in my favour or against me, whether they are ministers or legislators or whoever it is, they are damaging the party. Such statements won't do any good for the party. Mallikarjun Kharge had said that it will be good if everyone shut their mouth. We should all abide by it," Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief, added.





To a question on Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain recently asking why Yatindra Siddaramaiah was not served any notice by the party, while he had to face one for making statements on the leadership issue, Shivakumar said, "let's ask the high command about it."





Hussain was earlier served notice by the party for his public backing of Shivakumar's elevation.





The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025. The speculation has been fuelled by the reported "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of the government formation in 2023. -- PTI

Karnataka deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he has "no confusion" over the leadership issue involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the two leaders have discussed the matter involving the Congress high command, and warned the local party functionaries against making any statements on the CM change subject.