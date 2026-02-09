Navi Mumbai: Woman dies after ward boy posing as doctor administers injections

01:12





The incident took place on February 5, the Vashi police station official said.





"Prachiti Bhikuram Bhuvad's kin contacted Sandesh Yashwant Pashte, who represented himself as a doctor, to treat her for irregular periods. He visited her residence in Sector 11 and claimed she was suffering from Polycystic Ovary Disorder (PCOD).He charged the family Rs 15,000 for a five-injection course, which he claimed he would administer personally," the official said.





On February 5, he administered two injections, following which Bhuvad fell unconscious, leaving Pashte in a state of panic, the official said.





"Pashte asked the victim's father to discard a bag containing the used syringes and medical waste in the trash. Bhuvad was rushed to a nearby hospital were she died two hours later. On being cornered by her kin, Pashte admitted he was a ward boy in a private nursing home in Andheri in Mumbai," the official said.





Based on the family's complaint, Pashte was booked and arrested on February 6 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, cheating by personation and other offences, he said. -- PTI

