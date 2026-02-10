IRCTC scam: CBI opposes in HC pleas by Lalu, Tejashwi

21:21





Additional Solicitor General D P Singh, appearing for the agency, said it was a case of corruption and "quid pro quo" which caused loss to the exchequer.





According to the CBI's FIR, Lalu Yadav, the then railway minister, entered into a criminal conspiracy with the owner of Sujata Hotels, Sarla Gupta, wife of his close associate Prem Chand Gupta, a Rashtriya Janata Dal MP in Rajya Sabha, and IRCTC officials for "undue pecuniary advantage to himself and others".





The CBI has alleged in its chargesheet that the conspiracy was hatched between 2004 and 2014.





The probe agency has alleged that BNR hotels were transferred to Sujata Hotels through a "rigged and manipulated" tender process managed by P K Goyal, the then managing director of IRCTC, and the Yadav family acquired land parcels in Patna at undervalued rate in return.





"The entire acquisition (of land in this case) raises grave suspicions, and as a prosecutor, I would use the term dubious. This is how the land is acquired. Purchase of land was when Mrs Yadav was the chief minister," said ASG Singh.





The court will continue to hear the matter on Wednesday.





On October 13, 2025, the trial court framed charges against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and 11 others in the case for the alleged offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy and corruption under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. -- PTI

