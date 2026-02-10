HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Final Assam voters' list out, 2.43 lakh names deleted

Tue, 10 February 2026
17:46
Representational image
The final voters' list was published in poll-bound Assam on Tuesday with over 2.43 lakh names deleted from the draft roll, an EC official said. 

The final electoral roll comprises nearly 1.25 crore men, 1.24 crore women and 343 third gender voters. 

At the end of claims and objections, the final roll has been published with a total of 2.49 crore voters, a decrease of 0.97 percent from the draft roll, said a statement issued by the office of the Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). 

In the final list, over 2.43 lakh names were deleted from the draft roll, according to the statement. 

The draft list, published on December 27 last year, had 2.52 crore enrolled voters. 

The Assam assembly elections are due in a few months. -- PTI

