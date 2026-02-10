HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ED to issue fresh summons to Tina Ambani

Tue, 10 February 2026
09:54
The Enforcement Directorate will soon issue fresh summons to Tina Ambani, wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday. 

Tina, 68, a former actor, was asked to depose by the federal agency here on Monday but she did not do so. She will be called again soon, the officials said. It is understood that she was called for questioning with regard to a money trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in New York's Manhattan. 

The ED had recently attested former RCOM (Reliance Communication) president Punit Garg in this case. The agency has recently constituted a SIT to probe multiple cases of alleged bank fraud and linked financial irregularities against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) on the directions of the Supreme Court. PTI

