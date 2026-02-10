HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi to face water supply disruption on Wednesday, Thursday

Tue, 10 February 2026
20:15
Water supply will be disrupted on February 11 and 12 in several parts of the national capital due to maintenance work on a major pipeline, the Delhi Jal Board said on Tuesday. 

The affected areas include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and nearby areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and nearby areas, Karol Bagh, Paharganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining parts of the Cantonment area, as well as parts of South Delhi, the DJB's advisory stated. 

"Due to repair work on the 900-mm diameter main pipeline of the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, the water supply may remain affected or available at low pressure," the DJB said, adding that the supply will be hit on February 11 for 24 hours from 9 am. 

Residents have been advised to use water judiciously during the disruption. Water tankers will be available on request, it said. -- PTI

