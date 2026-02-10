HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi man dies in open manhole days after Janakpuri tragedy

Tue, 10 February 2026
23:48
Four days after a 25-year-old private bank employee died after falling into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board, a labourer died after falling into an uncovered manhole in the Begumpur area of Delhi's Rohini. 

The body of the labourer was recovered from a manhole after an overnight delay in reporting the incident, police said on Tuesday. 

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 2.36 pm on Tuesday regarding a missing person suspected to have fallen into the sewer on vacant DDA land in Sector-32, Rohini. 

"A team from the Begumpur police station immediately rushed to the spot. The caller, Amir Hussain, a resident of Bihar, told the police that his friend Birju Kumar Rai (32), a labourer, was missing since Monday," a senior police officer said. 

During preliminary inquiry, another labourer, Budhan Das alias Suraj (33), informed the police that he and Birju had consumed alcohol on Monday night. 

He said that around 7.30 pm, while they were returning to their jhuggi located nearby, Birju lost balance and fell into an open manhole. -- PTI

