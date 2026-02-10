Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for killing businessman in Delhi

23:58





Investigators said that four men were involved in the attack, during which the assailants first attempted to snatch the keys of the victim's car, forcibly took away his laptop bag when he resisted, and then shot him at close range.





The police also found around Rs 1 crore inside the victim's car.





Multiple teams have been formed to verify the authenticity of the post and trace the assailants, while the scope of the probe has been widened to examine angles of extortion and organised crime links, police said.





According to the post from an account using the name 'Randeep Malik Anil Pandit', the killing was carried out on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi, Jitender Gogi Maan, Hashim Baba and Kala Rana gangs.





The post, written in a mix of Hindi and English, alleged that the victim, Vaibhav Gandhi, was "interfering" in the gangs' activities and warned that anyone obstructing their operations would be eliminated without prior notice, police said.





Gandhi, a plastic granules manufacturer, was shot dead around 12.50 pm on Monday near his factory in Sector 4 of the DSIDC industrial area in Bawana. -- PTI

A day after a 35-year-old businessman was shot dead in the Bawana industrial area in Delhi, a social media post purportedly issued in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the killing.