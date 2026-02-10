HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Beach marshal saves Russian female tourists at Goa beach

Tue, 10 February 2026
15:31
Representational image
Representational image
Some Russian female tourists were allegedly harassed on Goa's Baga beach by some men. However, timely intervention by a beach marshal and a lifesaver prevented the matter from deteriorating further. 

The domestic tourists involved in the incident, which occurred last week, were warned and allowed to leave. Overall, four cases of harassment involving women tourists, three medical emergencies and a lost-and-found case were reported along the Goa coastline over the past week, beach safety agency, Drishti Marine, stated in a release. 

In another incident, two male tourists from Telangana, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, harassed a foreign woman near the shoreline after she refused to take a selfie. One of the men allegedly attempted to put his arm around her and kiss her. The two tourists were taken to the police station. Around 70 marshals are currently deployed across five popular beaches - Baga, Calangute, Candolim, Colva and Benaulim. 

At Colva beach in South Goa, a group of seven to eight tourists from Karnataka were found allegedly filming and photographing Russian women without their consent. Lifesavers intervened and handed the men over to the Goa Police for further action, the agency said. 

At Patnem beach on Sunday evening, lifesavers noticed five tourists from Bihar allegedly harassing and filming a couple from Pune without their consent. The couple was escorted to safety and the Goa Police were informed. Police personnel arrived within 15 minutes and detained the tourists for further action. PTI

