Bank employee ends life amid bank move to seize house

Tue, 10 February 2026
A bank employee allegedly committed suicide in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday while his house was being seized as per court orders by a bank for loan repayment default, a police official said. 

Hemant Brahmavanshi (51), who worked at a cooperative bank in the city, committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with his licensed double-barrel gun, Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel told reporters. 

"A team from Bank of Maharashtra had come to possess Brahmavanshi's house on a court order. He had taken a loan from the bank by mortgaging the house, but the loan had not been repaid," Patel said. 

Amid the process, he went into his bedroom and shot himself dead, the official added. 

His son has told police the man was in a distressed state for the past several days, Patel said. 

A detailed investigation into the death is underway, the official said. -- PTI

