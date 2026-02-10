Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court frames charges

15:51





The charges were framed by special judge, Satyanarayan R. Navander, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, MCOCA, Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. Framing of charges is the first stage in a criminal trial under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), where the court formalises accusations based on evidence. Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12, 2024. As many as 27 arrested people have been charge-sheeted in the case.





Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been shown as a wanted accused in a charge sheet filed by the police. As per the prosecution, Anmol Bishnoi allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill Siddique with the intention of instilling fear and dominance over the crime syndicate. PTI

A special court here on Tuesday framed charges under MCOCA and BNS against 27 accused in the 2024 murder case of former Maharashtra minister and NCP politician Baba Siddique after they pleaded not guilty.