HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Automobile retail sales rise 18% in Jan

Tue, 10 February 2026
Share:
14:34
image
Automobile retail sales rose nearly 18 per cent year-on-year to over 27 lakh units in January, led by continued post-GST momentum, healthy rural cash flows on the back of harvest and weddings, and sustained demand visibility across freight, dealer's body FADA said on Tuesday. 

Overall retail sales last month grew to 27,22,558 units, up 17.61 per cent, as against 23,14,940 units in January 2025. Passenger vehicle retails stood at 5,13,475 units last month, a growth of 7 per cent, as against 4,78,915 units in the year-ago period. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Beach marshal saves Russian female tourists at Goa beach
LIVE! Beach marshal saves Russian female tourists at Goa beach

Oppn submits notice to remove Speaker, TMC MPs keep out
Oppn submits notice to remove Speaker, TMC MPs keep out

The opposition has submitted a notice for a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, citing disallowed speeches and MP suspensions.

Manipur: Houses torched, shots fired, internet shut
Manipur: Houses torched, shots fired, internet shut

Following an alleged assault, fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Ukhrul district, resulting in arson and prompting the suspension of internet services. Tensions remain high as security forces work to restore order.

'We Can't Trust The Manipur Government'
'We Can't Trust The Manipur Government'

'Whether we like it or not, we have been separated by the Meiteis and therefore we have put up our demand for a separate administration in the form of a Union territory with legislature.''For us lasting peace is the achievement of our...

Rahul cites Gen Naravane's post to counter Penguin claim
Rahul cites Gen Naravane's post to counter Penguin claim

Gandhi read out Gen Naravane's social media post on X (then Twitter), which said, 'Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO