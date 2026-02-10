Assam CM files Rs 500 cr defamation case against Congress leaders

14:42





Addressing a joint press conference here on February 4, Gogoi, the Assam Congress president, had claimed that the party's "investigation" has revealed that "almost 12,000 bighas of land have been occupied by the CM and his family across the state".





"Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking Rs 500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference," Sarma posted on X.





Hours after Gogoi's allegations during the presser, Sarma announced that he would file a defamation case against the top Congress leaders for making "false and malicious" statements. In another press conference on Monday, Gogoi had also accused the chief minister of "inciting genocide" against Muslims through his videos. PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday termed the allegations made by Congress leaders in a recent press conference as "malicious", and said he has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation case against them.