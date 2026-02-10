HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Actor Ranveer Singh receives threat via WhatsApp

Tue, 10 February 2026
Share:
21:09
image
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh received a threat through WhatsApp from unidentified persons, police said on Tuesday. 

Security around his residence was increased after Singh received a threat through a voice note and approached the police, an official said. 

The threat to the Dhurandhar star came days after an incident of firing outside the residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty in the city. 

The police suspect that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind the threat to Ranveer with the purpose of extortion, the official said. 

The crime branch of the Mumbai police has launched a probe, he added. 

Besides Mumbai police, private guards too have been deployed at the housing society in Central Mumbai where the actor lives. 

On Tuesday, the society's managing committee approached the police and expressed concern over the deployment of guards. 

"Since these armed guards are frequently moving with weapons in common areas such as the lobby, gymnasium and children's play area, the society managing committee has expressed serious concern regarding the safety and comfort of other residents," they said in a letter. 

Recently, an unidentified shooter had fired five rounds at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Naravane responds after Penguin clarifies book status
LIVE! Naravane responds after Penguin clarifies book status

Om Birla to stay away from LS till no-trust move is over
Om Birla to stay away from LS till no-trust move is over

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will stay away from House proceedings until a no-confidence motion against him is resolved. This follows a no-confidence notice submitted by Congress, alleging partisan conduct.

Naravane book row: Penguin says pre-order not publication
Naravane book row: Penguin says pre-order not publication

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) has issued a clarification regarding its book publication process amid a controversy surrounding former army chief MM Naravane's memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny'. The publisher emphasized that announcing...

Govt tightens rules on AI-generated content, deepfakes
Govt tightens rules on AI-generated content, deepfakes

The government on Tuesday brought in stricter obligations for online platforms on handling AI-generated and synthetic content, including deepfakes, saying platforms such as X and Instagram must take down within three hours any such...

SC asks Centre to probe missing children cases
SC asks Centre to probe missing children cases

The Supreme Court has directed the central government to investigate the possibility of a nationwide network or state-specific groups involved in the increasing number of missing children cases across India.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO