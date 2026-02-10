HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

7 kg heroin concealed in boxes seized at Ahmedabad airport; passenger held

Tue, 10 February 2026
Share:
23:12
File image
File image
Heroin weighing nearly 7 kilograms, neatly concealed in soap-sized boxes, was seized from a male passenger who arrived at the Ahmedabad international airport from Kuala Lumpur, a Customs department official said on Tuesday.

Authorities arrested the passenger after the seizure on Monday and further investigation was underway, he said.

In total, 6.8 kg (gross) of suspected heroin, concealed in 26 soap-sized boxes and three white envelopes, was seized from the passenger under provisions of the NDPS Act, the official said without disclosing the value of the highly addictive drug in the illicit market.

Preliminary testing of the recovered substance indicated the presence of heroin, he said.

According to the Customs department, acting on specific information, Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) sleuths at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport intercepted the passenger when he arrived from the Malaysian capital.

After checking his baggage, a total of 29 packets containing contraband narcotic substances were recovered, said the department.

The narcotics were ingeniously concealed in the form of natural and herbal soap bars, packed in original packaging boxes along with three white envelopes. 

However, no actual soap ingredients were found in the boxes, as per the official. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi man dies in open manhole days after Janakpuri tragedy
LIVE! Delhi man dies in open manhole days after Janakpuri tragedy

HC seeks video access to Celina Jaitly's brother held in UAE
HC seeks video access to Celina Jaitly's brother held in UAE

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to explore video conferencing options for an Indian citizen detained in the UAE, to facilitate legal assistance. The court is hearing a petition filed by the detainee's sister, actress Celina...

Om Birla to stay away from LS till no-trust move is over
Om Birla to stay away from LS till no-trust move is over

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will stay away from House proceedings until a no-confidence motion against him is resolved. This follows a no-confidence notice submitted by Congress, alleging partisan conduct.

Assam publishes final voters list, drops over 2.43 lakh names
Assam publishes final voters list, drops over 2.43 lakh names

The Election Commission of India has published the final voters list for Assam after a Special Revision, deleting over 2.43 lakh names from the draft roll. The final roll comprises nearly 2.49 crore voters, a decrease of 0.97 per cent...

US, India envoys in China review strategic ties, trade push
US, India envoys in China review strategic ties, trade push

David Perdue said in a post on X that the US-India relationship delivers real results through close cooperation in diverse areas, including defence, energy and through Quad engagement.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO