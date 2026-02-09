HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP horror: 2 men gangrape friend's wife after paying Rs 1,000

Mon, 09 February 2026
23:43
image
Two persons were arrested here for allegedly gangraping a friend's wife after paying Rs 1,000 to the husband, police said on Monday. 

According to the police, a 30-year-old woman -- resident of Faizganj Behta police station area -- lodged a complaint on Sunday evening alleging that her husband had sent her off with his friends in exchange for Rs 1,000.

The woman claimed that the two men -- Balkishan and Pappu -- took turns raping her in an eucalyptus grove.

Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR against the husband and his two friends and sent her to the district women's hospital for a medical examination on Monday, an officer said, adding that two of the accused have been arrested in the case. -- PTI

