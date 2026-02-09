HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TN policeman caught on video abusing migrant worker

Mon, 09 February 2026
A video clip, purportedly showing a policeman verbally abusing a migrant worker employed at a roadside eatery in Erode, Tamil Nadu, has gone viral and authorities said on Monday that the errant personnel has been transferred to the Armed Reserve.

The policeman, who appeared to be furious, had allegedly slapped the migrant worker -- which does not appear in the video footage -- police said, adding the incident happened on February 8 night.

The footage also shows him warning the worker against opening the eatery the next day morning and had also allegedly used expletives against him.

The video clip from the CCTV camera at the eatery in Kanchikoil area allegedly shows the policeman questioning the guest worker in an intimidating manner about his native place and a verbal duel appears to have ensued between the two.

The policeman says the time was past 10 pm and asked how could the shop be kept open then and directed that it be closed. He also pushed away, using his baton, some vessels and other items used for cooking.

The policeman appears to have intimidated the guest worker, who replied that he was just an employee and only the owner could be in a better position to answer questions.

The upset worker could be heard asking the policeman on why he was beaten and also shows him the camera and says that everything was being recorded.

When the cop asks if he was "laying his hands" on a policeman, the migrant worker points to the camera and says that it was in fact the former who was holding his shirt.

Police authorities said the errant policeman, pending an enquiry, has been transferred to Armed Reserve unit.

The guest worker's home state could not be ascertained immediately. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Punjab student kills girl in classroom, shoots self
LIVE! Punjab student kills girl in classroom, shoots self

Opposition to move no trust motion against Speaker
Opposition to move no trust motion against Speaker

The Congress party has accused the government of stifling opposition voices in the Lok Sabha, alleging that opposition leaders are not being allowed to express their views while the government side faces no such restrictions.

Their Dreams Died With Pinky On The Tarmac At Baramati
Their Dreams Died With Pinky On The Tarmac At Baramati

It isn't easy for a girl from Gopal Nagar to chase a dream.But Pinky was extremely determined. A force unto herself, she was going to go places. Literally.Till it abruptly ended one morning on the tarmac at Baramati airport.

Tension rises in Manipur after several houses set ablaze
Tension rises in Manipur after several houses set ablaze

Armed militants allegedly torched several houses in Manipur's Ukhrul district, as tensions simmered in the area after a Tangkhul Naga community member was "assaulted" by a group of people. Two tribal groups engaged in intense stone...

'Army Has Free Hand To Deal With China'
'Army Has Free Hand To Deal With China'

'After the Galwan clash, the rules of engagement changed with the army commanders allowed to use any means at their disposal as they deem fit for tactical operations.'

