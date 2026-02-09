Tiruchi Siva submits breach of privilege notice against Piyush Goyal

16:19

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Tiruchi Siva on Monday submitted a notice of breach of privilege in the Rajya Sabha against Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for giving details of the Indo-US trade deal outside the House when Parliament was in session.





When the House met for the day, Siva mentioned the notice, saying Goyal by announcing details of a policy decision of the government outside the House had committed breach of privilege.





Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said Goyal had already made a statement on the issue in the House and he would look into the issue later.





"I have given a notice of breach of privilege against Minister Piyush Goyal that he has given an interview with regard to policy decisions of the government outside the House when Parliament was in session. It amounts to breach of privilege of this House," he said, adding such action was not propriety of the House.





Goyal had made a statement in both Houses of Parliament on February 3 on the 'framework understanding' reached with Washington, DC on the trade deal between the two countries.





On that day, he had said the 'detailed contours of the agreement' would be announced shortly.





India and the US early on Saturday morning released a joint statement, spelling out details of the agreement reached.





Goyal thereafter held a press conference that day (February 7) and gave a series of interviews on the India-US trade deal.





Siva in the notice contended that as per the parliamentary practice, usage and convention, it is improper to announce any policy outside Parliament when it is in session.





The Budget session of Parliament started on January 28.





"This has already been discussed. He has already made the statement in the House. We will look into it later," Radhakrishnan said.





But this did not satisfy the Opposition parties who were up on their feet, pressing for taking up the notice.





Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to speak but was not allowed.





"We will go through it later. Please sit, let the House be running with its usual business," Radhakrishnan said as he took up the listed business. -- PTI