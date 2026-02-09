HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tiruchi Siva submits breach of privilege notice against Piyush Goyal

Mon, 09 February 2026
Share:
16:19
image
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Tiruchi Siva on Monday submitted a notice of breach of privilege in the Rajya Sabha against Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for giving details of the Indo-US trade deal outside the House when Parliament was in session.

When the House met for the day, Siva mentioned the notice, saying Goyal by announcing details of a policy decision of the government outside the House had committed breach of privilege.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said Goyal had already made a statement on the issue in the House and he would look into the issue later.

"I have given a notice of breach of privilege against Minister Piyush Goyal that he has given an interview with regard to policy decisions of the government outside the House when Parliament was in session. It amounts to breach of privilege of this House," he said, adding such action was not propriety of the House.

Goyal had made a statement in both Houses of Parliament on February 3 on the 'framework understanding' reached with Washington, DC on the trade deal between the two countries.

On that day, he had said the 'detailed contours of the agreement' would be announced shortly.

India and the US early on Saturday morning released a joint statement, spelling out details of the agreement reached.

Goyal thereafter held a press conference that day (February 7) and gave a series of interviews on the India-US trade deal.

Siva in the notice contended that as per the parliamentary practice, usage and convention, it is improper to announce any policy outside Parliament when it is in session.

The Budget session of Parliament started on January 28.

"This has already been discussed. He has already made the statement in the House. We will look into it later," Radhakrishnan said.

But this did not satisfy the Opposition parties who were up on their feet, pressing for taking up the notice.

Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to speak but was not allowed.

"We will go through it later. Please sit, let the House be running with its usual business," Radhakrishnan said as he took up the listed business.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Now you can withdraw your EPF money through UPI
LIVE! Now you can withdraw your EPF money through UPI

No question of threat to PM, he was scared: Rahul
No question of threat to PM, he was scared: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoided Parliament due to fear of the Naravane book issue and dared those claiming a threat to the PM to file an FIR.

Sharad Pawar rushed to hospital after breathing problem
Sharad Pawar rushed to hospital after breathing problem

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune after experiencing cough and breathing difficulties. Doctors are evaluating his condition.

Lancet Flags HbA1c Unreliability In Indians
Lancet Flags HbA1c Unreliability In Indians

The Lancet study revealed that the HbA1c test is erroneous in populations with anemia and other hemoglobin-related deficiencies in India.

Tharoor slams govt for not allowing Rahul to speak
Tharoor slams govt for not allowing Rahul to speak

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has criticized the Lok Sabha for denying Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi the opportunity to speak, calling it 'absolutely bizarre'. Tharoor stated that Gandhi should be allowed to voice his...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO