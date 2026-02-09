Tiruchi Siva submits breach of privilege notice against Piyush Goyal

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Tiruchi Siva on Monday submitted a
notice of breach of privilege in the Rajya Sabha against Union Commerce
Minister Piyush Goyal for giving details of the Indo-US trade deal
outside the House when Parliament was in session.
When the House met
for the day, Siva mentioned the notice, saying Goyal by announcing
details of a policy decision of the government outside the House had
committed breach of privilege.
Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said Goyal
had already made a statement on the issue in the House and he would look
into the issue later.
"I have given a notice of breach of privilege
against Minister Piyush Goyal that he has given an interview with regard
to policy decisions of the government outside the House when Parliament
was in session. It amounts to breach of privilege of this House," he
said, adding such action was not propriety of the House.
Goyal had made
a statement in both Houses of Parliament on February 3 on the 'framework understanding' reached with Washington, DC on the trade deal
between the two countries.
On that day, he had said the 'detailed
contours of the agreement' would be announced shortly.
India and the
US early on Saturday morning released a joint statement, spelling out
details of the agreement reached.
Goyal thereafter held a press
conference that day (February 7) and gave a series of interviews on the
India-US trade deal.
Siva in the notice contended that as per the
parliamentary practice, usage and convention, it is improper to announce
any policy outside Parliament when it is in session.
The Budget
session of Parliament started on January 28.
"This has already been
discussed. He has already made the statement in the House. We will look
into it later," Radhakrishnan said.
But this did not satisfy the
Opposition parties who were up on their feet, pressing for taking up the
notice.
Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun
Kharge wanted to speak but was not allowed.
"We will go through it
later. Please sit, let the House be running with its usual business,"
Radhakrishnan said as he took up the listed business. -- PTI